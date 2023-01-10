Italian Multiplex Giometti Cinema Adds Laser Projection

Jens Kayser and Marcel Kober. Courtesy of Cine Project

Currently run by the third family generation, Giometti Cinema has upgraded their 14-screen multiplex in Prato, Tuscany to 4K laser projection, with all screens are now equipped with NEC NC2041L and NC3541L RB laser projectors provided by Roberto Ballabeni from Cine Project Italia. This marks the first Italian multiplex to fully upgrade to 4K laser projection.

“The image quality of the NEC laser projectors is amazing”, says Massimiliano Giometti, the chief technology officer of Giometti cinemas. “We are especially excited about the immersive 3D projection. This shows us that we have taken the right step by moving to the new 4K technology at this time. We are very grateful to Sharp/NEC for their great support throughout the different stages of the project.”

Jens Kayser, the sales manager of digital cinema at Sharp/NEC, and Marcel Kober, the head of legal at Cine Project, added, “We are happy to have been cooperating with Giometti cinemas and thank them for the trusted and close partnership in this project. We wish them a successful launch of Avatar: The Way of Water with the new NEC 4K laser projection technology and the visitors at Prato cinema a great movie experience.”