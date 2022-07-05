June 2022 Delivers Cinemark’s Highest Monthly Box Office in Over Two Years ￼

Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema circuit in the U.S., announced that their June 2022 box office performances were the largest since the onset of the pandemic.

“We have consistently stated that a steady stream of diverse, compelling new film content, along with improving moviegoer sentiment, would be driving forces behind the reignition of theatrical exhibition. We were thrilled to see these two factors play out throughout the month of June,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO.

They give credit for the success in part to the movies that were released in June and the strong ticket sales that came with it. Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Lightyear, Elvis and The Black Phone allowed the circuit to surpass the $1 billion global box office mark by the end of the month and continue to generate successful week-to-week results. Cinemark also benefitted from strong films in the last month still in release, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Bad Guys.

“We commend our studio partners for creating and releasing such high-quality films that were clearly made to be seen on the big screen and resonated with audiences around the world. These films were elevated by the phenomenal work of our entire Cinemark team in delivering a truly cinematic, premium out-of-home entertainment experience to the millions of moviegoers who visited our theatres,” said Gamble.