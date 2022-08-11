Kinepolis Adds Locations in Spain

Courtesy Kinepolis

Kinepolis has concluded a lease agreement with real estate company General de Galerías Comerciales to take over the operation of two Spanish cinemas in Mataró and Marbella.



Located north of Barcelona, the cinema in Mataró has 12 screens and 2,916 seats. Kinepolis will operate the cinema beginning November 3rd. The cinema in Marbella is in the La Cañada commercial center and has 8 screens and 1,610 seats. Kinepolis will operate that cinema starting November 7th.



After the take-over, Kinepolis is planning to introduce its premium concepts, such as laser projection, premium seating and the megacandy shop concept, in both cinemas. This brings the number of Kinepolis cinemas in Spain up to 10, which includes the Kinepolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid and Full Barcelona.



Eddy Duquenne, chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group, said, “With the take-over of these two cinemas, we are resuming our expansion strategy in a cautious way. The conditions of the take-over and the potential of both sites will allow us to create value for both film enthusiasts and Kinepolis.”