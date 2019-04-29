Kinepolis Group to open new Landmark movie theatre in South East Edmonton

PRESS RELEASE —

Landmark Cinemas Canada and Forster Harvard Development Corp. are pleased to announce that Landmark Cinemas will bring its premium recliner seating movie-going experience to the Grove on 17, in the south east Edmonton neighbourhood of Tamarack. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2019, with completion in early summer 2020.

All eight of the theatre’s auditoriums feature Landmark’s luxury recliner seating in a full-stadium configuration. This premium movie-going experience features a motorized, fully reclining seat with extended footrest to provide each guest with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. The new eight-screen theatre will also include Barco Laser Projection from Cinionic. Laser projection provides rich dynamic colours, superior contrast ratios and sharper images, to create an unsurpassed presentation experience.

“We are thrilled to bring the Landmark luxury recliner movie-going experience to the Grove on 17 and are confident that movie lovers in Tamarack, and the surrounding areas, will make this their movie-going destination,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group.

“Serving as the entertainment destination for the Grove on 17, Landmark’s premium movie-going experience reinforces our commitment to deliver a unique experience to the residents of Tamarack and region, making the Grove on 17 a premier shopping destination,” said Blair Forster, President, Forster Harvard Development Corp.

Kinepolis Group acquired Landmark Cinemas, the second largest cinema operator in Canada operating 45 movie theatres of various sizes, in December 2017. Three new Landmark cinemas were opened in 2018 (St. Albert, Saskatoon and Fort McMurray). Two more are scheduled to open in 2019, namely in Regina and Calgary Market Mall.

Construction of Landmarks new, premium recliner movie theatre at CF Market Mall in Calgary has commenced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The grand opening of this new premium movie-going experience is scheduled for December 2019.

Located on the southwest corner of the centre, in the space formerly occupied by Staples, the new five-screen theatre will feature the dynamic combination of Landmark’s signature recliner seating experience and Barco Laser Projection from Cinionic.