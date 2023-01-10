Kino Lorber Hires Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz

Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz, courtesy of Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointments of Ed Carroll as chief strategy officer and Lisa Schwartz as chief revenue officer. Together, Carroll and Schwartz will work closely with Kino Lorber chairman and chief executive officer Richard Lorber and chief operating officer Martha Benyam to help shape the company’s content and distribution strategies, including an accelerated expansion into digital spaces. The announcement comes on the heels of Kino Lorber’s recent acquisition of global media company MHz Networks, parent of streamer MHz Choice, which is dedicated to international television series.

Carroll joins Kino Lorber after a three-decade career at AMC Networks, where he oversaw the development of series such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead. He served in various leadership roles including President at Bravo and chief operating officer of AMC Networks. Carroll helmed AMC Networks’ streaming channels including Acorn, Sundance Now, IFC Unlimited and Shudder, and presided over the launch of AMC+. He was also instrumental in AMC’s acquisition of RLJ/Acorn and its equity stake in BBC America.

Schwartz comes to Kino Lorber following a 20-year tenure at AMC Networks, most recently overseeing IFC Films. She led the distribution strategies of Oscar-nominated films and documentaries including Boyhood, Two Days, One Night, 45 Years, and Finding Vivian Maier. Additionally, she was the lead architect for the development and launch of the IFC Films Unlimited SVOD service, as well as IFC Films’ first AVOD streaming channel, IFC Films Pick.

Carroll said, “Bringing prestige content to market and helping it find a wide audience has been the most fun and satisfying part of my career. Richard Lorber and his team have built a company that stands for high-quality storytelling, and I am excited to help build on that success.”

“I have been a longtime admirer of Kino Lorber and their acclaimed films,” said Schwartz, “I’m excited to bring their high-quality, diverse new releases and extensive catalog films to passionate, discerning audiences through expanding access on both digital and traditional distribution platforms. I’m looking forward to working together with Richard, Ed and Martha to continue to grow the business.”

Richard Lorber added, “Ed and Lisa are a powerful combination, and I’m thrilled to welcome them both to the Kino Lorber C-suite. Following our acquisition of the MHz Choice streaming service, it’s the perfect time for them to join, as we further innovate our distribution strategies to make prestige international film and TV content accessible to audiences throughout North America. Like me, they care intensely about quality, and finding and sharing artistically elevated stories that connect across many genres.”