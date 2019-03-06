‘Laemmle Live Pasadena’ Launches on March 24

Laemmle Theatres is launching “Laemmle Live Pasadena,” inspired by Laemmle’s popular concert series in Santa Monica, CA. “Laemmle Live” showcases emerging musicians and professional performers from local schools and organizations. The free Sunday morning Pasadena concerts will take place in the courtyard between Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 and Vroman’s Bookstore from 11 am to 12 pm. A light reception will follow each program.

The inaugural season will feature musicians from the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, the Pascale Music Institute and Caesura Youth Orchestra.

March 24, 2019: PASADENA CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

This community school provides opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds to study, perform, and enjoy music. The program will feature The Los Angeles Youth Guitar Orchestra, Pasadena Conservatory of Music’s top guitar students, led by faculty member Felix Bullock. Stephen McCurry is executive director.

April 7, 2019: PASCALE MUSIC INSTITUTE

Award-winning, nationally acclaimed Pascale Music Institute teaches aspiring musicians as young as three and a half years old to play the violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano. The concert will feature the Los Angeles Children’s Chamber Orchestra conducted by Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist Mitchell Newman.

May 5, 2019: CAESURA YOUTH ORCHESTRA

The Glendale-based youth orchestra provides music education, group lessons and free instruments to underserved elementary students. After completing an initial basic music course, the students choose from the following instruments: violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet and trumpet. David Ferguson is president.