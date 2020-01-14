Landmark Theatres to Screen All Nine Oscar Best Picture Nominees

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Starting on January 31, Landmark Theatres will present the “Landmark Theatres Best Picture Spotlight,” bringing all of the 2020 Academy Award “Best Picture” nominees back to the big screen.



This special showcase will be offered in 10 theatres across the country, including The Landmark (Los Angeles), Kendall Square Cinema (Boston), Renaissance Place Cinema (Chicago), Bethesda Row Cinema (Washington, DC), The Magnolia (Dallas), Greenwood Village (Denver), Spectrum 8 Theatres (Albany, NY), Lagoon Cinema (Minneapolis), Glendale 12 (Indianapolis) and The Landmark at Merrick Park (Miami). Participating theatres will be showing several Oscar-nominated films per day, for 10 consecutive days, on a dedicated screen. The final films will be shown on the day of the Oscars, Sunday, February 9.

“We’re thrilled to uniquely offer audiences the chance to experience the entire showcase of this year’s ‘Best Picture’ nominees on the big screen before the 2020 Oscar show,” said Landmark president Paul Serwitz.

The 2020 “Best Picture Spotlight Series” schedule comprises 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Parasite.

Visit www.landmarktheatres.com for a full schedule.