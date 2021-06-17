Christie to Illuminate Toronto’s 2nd Annual Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

Image Courtesy of Christie/Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

Christie is the projection sponsor for the second annual Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival at Toronto’s Ontario Place, it was announced today, marking its second partnership with the festival.

The company will provide a Christie CP4440-RGB pure laser cinema projector with Real|Laser illumination technology to illuminate the festival’s 60×30 foot custom-built screen. Co-hosted by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), the event will take place from June 27-July 17, 2021.

The Lavazza Drive-In festival was introduced last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic to offer a socially-distanced environment to watch films. This year’s edition will open on Canadian Multiculturism Day and showcase films celebrating Canada’s multiculturism and diversity. It will also feature a “Focus Italia” series.

This year’s Lavazza Drive-In Festival will open on June 19 with a red-carpet, drive-in special screening of Disney/Pixar’s Luca, a coming-of-age story about a young boy that’s set in an Italian seaside town. The screening will include a special greeting from director Enrico Casarosa and an introduction from the film’s character art director Deanna Marsigliese, an Italian-Canadian and Toronto resident.

“With a drive-in festival such as ours, the technology involved, from the screen to the projector, play a key role in the quality and experience of the event, especially when sitting far away from the screen,” said Cristiano de Florentiis, Co-Founder and Artistic Director at ICFF. “Thanks to our partnership with Christie, the festival is proud to present 3 weeks of exceptional screenings featuring the best quality image night after night. On this occasion, the festival is happy to reconnect audiences and communities, sharing emotions together again in front of the majestic digital screen at Ontario Place.”

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival,” added Arlonna Seymour, Executive Director, Corporate Marketing, Christie. “Watching films on the big screen is an experience like no-other – and one we’re eager to return to. ICFF’s dedication to bringing a breadth of international films to the screen, safely, is to be commended and celebrated.”