Legendary and Sony Pictures Announce New Multi-Year Worldwide Theatrical Film Distribution Partnership

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Legendary Entertainment announced a new multi-year worldwide film distribution partnership Monday, in which Sony Pictures will market and distribute most of Legendary’s new upcoming theatrical motion picture titles.

Legendary will continue to remain in business with Warner Bros. Pictures on select existing titles, including the upcoming Dune: Part Two, slated for release on November 3, 2023.

As part of the pact, Sony Pictures will market and distribute new Legendary theatrical releases worldwide excluding China, where Legendary East will handle all marketing and distribution activities.

Legendary retains the option to produce and distribute feature film content for streaming platforms.

Legendary’s biggest theatrical releases distributed by Warner Bros. through the years have included The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Inception, Man of Steel, The Hangover and The Hangover Part II, 300, Dune, Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

“It’s a rare opportunity to partner in this mutually beneficial way with true pros, who are completely aligned in our theatrical commitment and vision for this business,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Presidents Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch said in a press release. “The creative brilliance and power of Legendary is huge and we look forward to bringing their work to theaters across the world.”

“As we continue to grow our content offerings, we are excited to forge this relationship with Tony, Tom, Sanford, Josh and the rest of the exceptional Sony team,” Legendary CEO Joshua Grode said in the same press release. “Sony’s commitment to theatrical distribution aligns with our vision of how to best derive the most value for Legendary’s movies. The incredible slate of movies that Mary Parent has amassed are built for the theatrical experience and we are excited about our partnership with Sony for this next phase of Legendary’s growth.”

“Legendary is, well, legendary and we are excited and fortunate to add Josh and Mary’s strong slate to our ongoing commitment to big movies on the big screen,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chair and CEO Tom Rothman added.