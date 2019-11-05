Leonis Holosound Set to Open in 300th Theater

PRESS RELEASE

Immersive audio technology HoloSound is on the verge of opening in its 300th theater. The HoloSound system, a product of China-based Leonis Cinema, is currently installed in three yet-to-open theaters: the Jinan Palace Cinema (Hanglong Plaza Branch in Jinan), the Dalian China Film & Huachen Cinema (Xi’an Road Branch in Dalian), and the Siping Hengdian Cinema (Commercial Building Branch in Siping).

All three theaters are equipped with HoloSound Immersive Audio Processor DCAP-OBIA; digital-to-analog converter DAC-OBIA, and 32-channel digital surround power amplifier SMA-OBIA. At present, the three cinemas are all in the stage of debugging, after which they will officially open.

The immersive audio technology HoloSound integrates channel-based sound, object-based sound, and original scene-based sound technology. It passed the immersive audio HoloSoundexpert appraisal meeting organized by the China Film Distribution and Screening Association of the Central Propaganda Department and was highly praised by industry leaders. HoloSound has participated in the China Film Experience HALL project many times.