Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador and Investor

PRESS RELEASE

TheaterEars, the app that empowers people to watch movies in the movie theater in Spanish, today welcomed its newest Global Ambassador and investor: award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda. As part of this new relationship, Miranda will create awareness amongst the Latinx and creative communities, as well as provide his expertise to the fast-growing startup.

“Shared family experiences are paramount in my household,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “As a member of the Latinx diaspora, English is not the only language spoken at home and in my family. Being able to go to see a movie as a family, thanks to TheaterEars, has opened a whole new world of entertainment for us to enjoy and discuss together regardless of ability to understand English.”

Available at all theaters in the United States and Puerto Rico, the TheaterEars app is simple to use. First, download the app & register your account, preferably before arriving at the theater. Second, select your movie, movie theater, and showtime and the app will get the Spanish audio track on your phone. When you arrive at the movie theater, open up the app, connect your earbuds, and press play once the movie begins. Within seconds, you will hear the movie in your ear in Spanish in perfect sync with the big screen.

“We are truly honored that someone of Lin-Manuel’s talent and intelligence has recognized the value of our efforts. He is an innovator and a disruptor, exactly who we wanted to work with,“ said Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars. “We’ve seen what a powerful voice for good Lin-Manuel can be, especially with all of the great work he has done for Puerto Rico and the Hispanic community. We share a common mission: to empower movie-going audiences everywhere, regardless of language.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Miranda’s continuous expansion into movies including his Academy Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning songwriting for Moana, his Golden Globe-nominated starring role in Mary Poppins Returns, producing the film of his own Broadway-smash In the Heights, and his forthcoming directorial debut of the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…Boom!.

To date, TheaterEars has close to half a million users, been ranked in the top 50 Entertainment Apps on the App Store, granted 3 patents, and has released over 70 major studio films on the app including blockbuster hits like Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Disney’s Aladdin, Warner Bros.’ IT Chapter 2, Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as Universal Studios’ Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.