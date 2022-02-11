Long Range Box Office Forecast: Domestic Market Approaches $500M YTD as The Batman, Uncharted, & Dog Hope to Provide Late Winter Momentum

Photo Credits: Sony / Columbia ("Uncharted"); Warner Bros. ("The Batman"); MGM ("Dog")

This week’s report is a condensed one with no wide releases currently set for the March 11 frame, in large part because studios are avoiding as much spillover demand for March 4’s The Batman as they possibly can.

Still, as the slow-but-improved-from-2021 start to the new year marches into the second half of February, the domestic market is preparing for another much needed uptick in business. North American grosses will reach the $500 million threshold this weekend, a figure that wasn’t surpassed until the middle of May in 2021. Pre-pandemic comparisons remain moot, though, as the same threshold was hit in the middle of January 2020 — two months before the world changed.

Following this current frame’s opening of Death on the Nile, Marry Me, and Blacklight, Presidents Day weekend will hope to attract moviegoers in the post-Super Bowl portion of the winter calendar. The holiday will be advantageous for bringing out families to the Channing Tatum-led Dog, although parents and adult women remain a tough consumer base to predict during the waning pandemic. They’ll be key to that film’s potential, which remains a candidate to enjoy a long runway at the box office.

Sony’s Uncharted adaptation remains the marquee release of February. With no reviews yet available, we’re somewhat more cautious in expectations for opening weekend and beyond, although forecasts haven’t shifted significantly at this point.

February 25 will then see the wide releases of Cyrano and Studio 666, followed by the highly anticipated debut of The Batman. Tickets for the DC film’s IMAX Fan Events on March 1 went on sale earlier this week, followed by the beginning of sales for remaining shows (starting with special Wednesday previews) on Thursday morning. We’ll be adjusting forecasts as needed in the weeks ahead as buzz evolves.

Should The Batman live up to expectations, the domestic market should again find its footing in the run up to spring and summer. Despite taking a month and a half to reach $500 million, the $1 billion mark could be achievable by the middle or end of March barring any significant release delays or changes before then.

Next week’s long range report will resume normal coverage with wide releases back on the docket, including Guy Ritchie and STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, Focus Features’ The Outfit, and Lionsgate’s The Unbreakable Boy each slated to open March 18.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 2/11/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Domestic Total Low/High Range Estimated Location Count Distributor 2/18/2022 Dog $5,000,000 – $15,000,000 $20,000,000 – $65,000,000 3,100 MGM 2/18/2022 Uncharted $25,000,000 – $35,000,000 $60,000,000 – $85,000,000 4,000 Sony Pictures / Columbia 2/25/2022 Cyrano (Wide Expansion) n/a United Artists Releasing 2/25/2022 Studio 666 n/a Open Road Films 3/4/2022 The Batman $135,000,000 – $185,000,000 $340,000,000 – $540,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/11/2022 Untitled Universal Musical Event Universal Pictures 3/18/2022 Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre STXfilms 3/18/2022 The Outfit Focus Features 3/18/2022 The Unbreakable Boy Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company 3/25/2022 The Lost City Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 The Contractor STXfilms 4/1/2022 Morbius Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/8/2022 Ambulance Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Searchlight Walt Disney Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Universal Event Film 2022 2 Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures 4/15/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. Pictures 4/15/2022 Father Stu Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 1 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Lionsgate 4/29/2022 65 Sony / Columbia Pictures 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 DC Super Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/10/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/17/2022 Oh Hell No Sony Pictures 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/22/2022 Blazing Samurai Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/22/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/29/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 (no releases scheduled) 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 The Flash Warner Bros. Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled Bee Gees Paramount Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.