Long Range Box Office Forecast: Jurassic World Dominion

This week’s tracking report returns to form with an early outlook for what’s likely to be one of 2022’s biggest films.

In addition, current forecast ranges for other upcoming releases are available in the chart below.

Jurassic World Dominion

Universal Pictures

June 10, 2022

PROS:

The Jurassic franchise has proven its generational appeal following two blockbuster sequels in 2015 and 2018 that soared to new box office heights, including a one-time domestic opening weekend record with the former Jurassic World seven years ago. Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park also set the same record 29 years ago.

Pre-sales for Dominion have been strong out of the gate, backing up social media sentiment scores that are tracking ahead of where Fallen Kingdom stood at the same point ahead of its release.

The return of the original 1993 cast (Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern) alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is playing a major role in moviegoer anticipation, as is the marketing push that this is the final chapter of the franchise. Film fans are also enthusiastic about director Colin Trevorrow’s return to the franchise.

Premium screen footprints will be far and wide, and even with a fairly packed mid-summer slate ahead, the film should coexist alongside other counter-programmers quite well. Dominion‘s four-quadrant appeal promises the kind of theatrical experience for a variety of ages and families that should pair well with the pent-up demand for a normal summer movie season for the first time in three years.

CONS:

The franchise has (so far) peaked with the first entries of each “trilogy”. 1997’s The Lost World (down 36 percent from the 1993 original) and 2001’s Jurassic Park 3 (down 21 percent from Lost World) each saw diminishing box office returns in North America. Fallen Kingdom, while still a major blockbuster, similarly saw a 36 percent dip in total grosses from Jurassic World.

The film opens just two weeks after Top Gun: Maverick, which should still be going strong through summer based on early reviews and Tom Cruise’s history with leggy films. Dominion is ultimately at the center of what will be the most crowded release schedule of the pandemic era so far, so there is some volatility to expectations.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 5/12/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era $17,000,000 – $21,000,000 +3% $48,000,000 – $65,000,000 +3% 3,400 Focus Features 5/20/2022 Men 1,600 A24 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers $7,000,000 – $12,000,000 $16,000,000 – $32,000,000 Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun: Maverick $95,000,000 – $125,000,000 +10% $275,000,000 – $395,000,000 +10% Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Crimes of the Future NEON 6/10/2022 Jurassic World Dominion $165,000,000 – $205,000,000 $460,000,000 – $575,000,000 Universal Pictures

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.