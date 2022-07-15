Long Range Box Office Forecast: Mack & Rita

Photo Credits: Gravitas Ventures ("Mack & Rita")

As outlooks peer into the end of summer season when the release slate eases up for a brief period, this week’s report takes a look at key factors shaping the upcoming releases alongside one new addition for August 12, Gravitas Ventures’ wide release of Mack & Rita.

PROS:

Jordan Peele’s Nope is one week out from its anticipated launch with pre-sales beginning to slightly pick up for preview showings on Thursday. As an original horror/sci-fi film shrouded in mystery, we continue to expect back-loading for sales as social metrics and tracking remain healthy for now.

Mack & Rita could appeal to women in the back weeks of summer with minimal competition, particularly in the mother-daughter-grandmother arena. The studio anticipates a wide opening in over 2,000 domestic theaters.

CONS:

The social media review embargo for Nope won’t lift until Monday evening, with full reviews going out Wednesday morning (the day before nationwide previews begin). It remains unclear whether this is to protect the spoiler secrecy of the film’s plot or if reception might be a studio concern. For now, forecasts are giving the benefit of the doubt for a strong late summer performer.

Mack & Rita‘s early social metrics aren’t overly relevant given the target audience, while trailer views suggest it’s likely to be a moderate theatrical player along the lines of Poms.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 7/14/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 7/22/2022 Nope $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 $100,000,000 – $175,000,000 Universal Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 $120,000,000 – $210,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Vengeance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Bullet Train $28,000,000 – $34,000,000 $85,000,000 – $120,000,000 Sony Pictures 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday $14,000,000 – $19,000,000 $48,000,000 – $70,000,000 Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Mack & Rita $3,000,000 – $7,000,000 $8,000,000 – $25,000,000 Gravitas Ventures

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

