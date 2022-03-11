Long Range Box Office Forecast: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ambulance, and Everything Everywhere All at Once

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures ("Sonic the Hedgehog 2"); Universal Pictures & Roberto De Angelis ("Ambulance"); A24 Films ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

The spring release calendar continues to ramp up with this week’s outlook for the wide releases of April 8, headlined by Paramount Pictures and SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Michael Bay’s Ambulance, and A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once (expanding from limited release).

Our previous report on Morbius can be found here, but the second frame of next month could be just as (if not more) promising with the veritable trio of films slated to hit cinemas nationwide. Preliminary analysis and initial forecast ranges for each are below.

PROS:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 marks the first IP-based sequel catering to families and fans in quite awhile, and the timing should be ripe as the heart of spring approaches next month with the pandemic waning and national attention slowly moving away from virus concerns and restrictions.



The first film, incidentally, was a breakout hit in early 2020 when its run was blunted by the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis. Sonic the Hedgehog owns the top video game-based opening weekend in history with its $58 million three-day bow that February. The film closed out at $149 million domestically with plenty left in the tank before theaters were forced to close.



Two years later, marketing for the sequel is hitting the right notes so far. A returning cast (James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, et al) with newcomer Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles — a popular character from the games — is driving comparable fan enthusiasm via social metrics and trailer views as the first film prior to its debut. Pre-release models are also in the same ballpark as Uncharted ahead of its debut last month.



With pent-up demand for a major family title and young males as the core demographic, Sonic 2 is very well-positioned as a theatrically exclusive release.

Michael Bay returns to the theatrical space with an action-thriller in Ambulance that’s driving solid conversation as an original film. Early marketing is generating tracking comps on par with prior films of his, including 13 Hours and Pain & Gain.



The male audience has been among the most reliable to show up during the pandemic recovery era, and a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez under the banner of Bay’s sellable name could generate healthy box office interest.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once is right up the alley of distributor A24, which has cultivated a fan base in a way exceedingly rare even for indie studios as they continue to experiment with new talent and genre-crossing.



The Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis-led action/comedy has earned solid marks in very early tracking, not dissimilar from last year’s The Green Knight ahead of its summer debut that brought out faithful A24 followers.

CONS:

The biggest X factor for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 remains the volatile nature of family audience sentiment. That market has hardly been tested since Sing 2 released over the holidays at the end of last year, so this film will provide major insight as to how parents are feeling as the industry heads into the late spring and summer movie seasons.



Additionally, family-driven sequels have a tendency to decline from their predecessors’ results more often than they match or exceed them. Key examples here include the sequels to The LEGO Movie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). However, as noted, the first Sonic‘s pandemic-hampered run may render such comparisons for this sequel mostly irrelevant.



The film also runs up against Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in its second frame (Easter weekend) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in its fourth, so stretch weekends won’t be without competition for audience and premium screen space.

With the Sonic sequel likely to pull a heavy young male audience, Ambulance will serve as the counter-programmer for adults on this weekend. Given that Bay is also coming off his own Netflix film, 6 Underground, this is another test of the kind of content audiences are willing to prioritize the theatrical experience for. Positive reviews and word of mouth will be important toward that goal.

Further down the counter-programming alley is Everything Everywhere All at Once, and even though it’s planned as a wide expansion (following a March 25 limited release), this should still play to a mostly niche audience upfront given the high profile content opening against it.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 3/10/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 3/18/2022 The Outfit $500,000 – $2,000,000 $1,500,000 – $8,000,000 1,200 Focus Features 3/18/2022 Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie 3/18/2022 Umma 700 Sony / Stage 6 Films 3/18/2022 X A24 3/25/2022 The Lost City $15,000,000 – $25,000,000 $45,000,000 – $78,000,000 Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 The Contractor $500,000 – $3,000,000 $1,000,000 – $7,000,000 Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 Morbius $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 $80,000,000 – $130,000,000 Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/8/2022 Ambulance $12,000,000 – $18,000,000 NEW $35,000,000 – $55,000,000 NEW Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Everything Everywhere All at Once (Wide; Limited on Mar. 25)) $3,000,000 – $7,000,000 NEW $10,000,000 – $20,000,000 NEW A24 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $40,000,000 – $55,000,000 NEW $115,000,000 – $165,000,000 NEW Paramount Pictures 4/13/2022 Father Stu Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. Pictures 4/15/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 1 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Lionsgate 4/29/2022 Memory Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/3/2022 Watcher IFC Films 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/22/2022 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/22/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Disney / Searchlight Pictures 10/21/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 Untitled Bee Gees Paramount Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.