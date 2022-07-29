Long Range Box Office Forecast: The Invitation

Photo Credits: Sony Pictures & Autumn Eakin ("The Invitation")

The look ahead into late summer doldrums at the box office continues this week with an early check on August’s final frame, plus a few key notes and an addition to the tracking of earlier releases.

PROS:

Bullet Train continues to display encouraging potential in pre-sales, social metrics, and traditional tracking ahead of next week’s release. The last remaining piece of the puzzle will be reviews and how they might impact opening weekend interest.

Slated to open nationwide on August 19, Crunchyroll’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is showing positive signs. Pre-sales began last week and the film’s planned IMAX footprint should further boost potential among fans in the middle of a relatively competition-less month.

Closing out August, The Invitation is drawing solid trailer views thus far and could provide horror fans with much needed content by that point. Labor Day landing on its second frame should aid staying power if reception is positive.

CONS:

Easter Sunday has yet to pick up much momentum across the universe of tracking, pre-sales included. It will need robust late stage interest next week as a the counter-programmer to Bullet Train in order to exceed current expectations.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022’s Upcoming Calendar

(as of 7/28/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Distributor 8/5/2022 Bullet Train $30,000,000 – $40,000,000 +13% $95,000,000 – $125,000,000 +3% Sony Pictures 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 -31% $27,000,000 – $48,000,000 -31% Universal Pictures 8/12/2022 Mack & Rita $3,000,000 – $7,000,000 $8,000,000 – $25,000,000 Gravitas Ventures 8/12/2022 Summering Bleecker Street Media 8/19/2022 Beast $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 +4% $31,000,000 – $49,000,000 +4% Universal Pictures 8/19/2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero $11,000,000 – $16,000,000 NEW $20,000,000 – $35,000,000 NEW Sony / Crunchyroll 8/26/2022 The Invitation $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 NEW $20,000,000 – $35,000,000 NEW Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

