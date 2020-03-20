Long Range Box Office Tracking (March 20 Update): The Impact of COVID-19 on Springtime Moviegoing in the U.S.

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures; The Walt Disney Studios; Nicola Dove (© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Friday, March 20: As theaters continued to close this week, box office receipts have obviously come even closer to a stand still. Approximately 5,000 domestic locations are temporarily shut down as the country’s attempts to contain COVID-19 reaches unprecedented measures.

Recent developments:

Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. confirmed to us this morning that they will suspend box office reporting until further notice after today (Friday, March 20). Other major studios may follow suit, though that isn’t confirmed yet.





Further underlining why those studios made the aforementioned decision to pause reporting until theaters begin to re-open, this Wednesday’s domestic box office tallied just under $250K from the entire market — a drop of 81 percent from Tuesday and 96 percent from the previous Wednesday.





On Thursday, Universal announced it will delay the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru to an undetermined date. The film was initially planned to open on July 3. This isn’t necessarily a signal that studios are moving to delay even more major films due to closures, but rather because this film in particular is unable to finish post-production due to office closures in France.



Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said, “In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

Lastly, this week’s updated report was set to provide a first forecast for Warner Bros.’ SCOOB!, currently planned for release on May 15. The studio has not made any announcements regarding a change in plans for the film’s launch. It’s entirely possible, given the eight-week lead time, theaters could re-open by then, but we’re erring on the side of caution for now and holding off on pre-release forecasts since that date lands within AMC’s own 6-to-12 week estimated closure.

The eight-week chart with studios’ most recently confirmed release dates has been updated at the bottom of this report.

An updated list of wide release changes:

My Spy (originally dated March 13, now releasing April 17)

(originally dated March 13, now releasing April 17) A Quiet Place Part II (originally dated March 20, now unset)

(originally dated March 20, now unset) Mulan (originally dated March 27, now unset)

(originally dated March 27, now unset) The Lovebirds (originally dated April 3, now unset)

(originally dated April 3, now unset) New Mutants (originally dated April 3, now unset)

(originally dated April 3, now unset) Peter Rabbit 2 (originally dated April 3, now releasing August 7)

(originally dated April 3, now releasing August 7) No Time to Die (originally dated April 10, now releasing November 25)

(originally dated April 10, now releasing November 25) Antlers (originally dated April 17, now unset)

(originally dated April 17, now unset) Blue Story (originally dated April 17, now unset)

(originally dated April 17, now unset) Trolls: World Tour (originally dated April 17, now releasing April 10)

(originally dated April 17, now releasing April 10) Antebellum (originally dated April 24, now unset)

(originally dated April 24, now unset) Black Widow (originally dated May 1, now unset)

(originally dated May 1, now unset) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (originally dated May 15, now unset)

(originally dated May 15, now unset) The Woman in the Window (originally dated May 15, now unset)

(originally dated May 15, now unset) F9 (originally dated May 22, now releasing April 2, 2021)

(originally dated May 22, now releasing April 2, 2021) Minions: The Rise of Gru (originally dated July 3, now undetermined)

Wednesday, March 18: In the days since this column’s previous update, AMC, Cinemark, and Regal have announced their temporary nationwide closures, effectively shutting down the top six exhibition chains in North America.

NATO issued a statement in response to this health crisis, reassuring the industry, its observers, and its fans that this is only a temporary measure and theaters will return to normal operations when this unfortunate situation passes.

On the film side of current developments, Disney confirmed to Boxoffice PRO on Tuesday that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has been delayed to an undetermined date. It was previously scheduled to kick off the summer movie season with a global launch in late April and early May (May 1 domestically).

Disney also delayed The Woman in the Window (previously slated for wide release on May 15) to an undetermined date.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has delayed the release of Antebellum (previously April 24), Run (previously May 8), and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (previously May 15).

Lastly, Universal’s Trolls: World Tour will be released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming due to extenuating circumstances. As such, it has been removed from our forecast. This is considered a highly unique exception, not a new standard, as the studio recently showed commitment to the theatrical window by delaying F9 a full year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All of the aforementioned updates are now reflected in the long range forecast chart below.

Prior to these announcements, domestic box office declined 47 percent from the previous weekend in reaction to last week’s unprecedented world developments mentioned in this post’s earlier reports.

There will be an obvious interruption to our usual forecasting, but in our aim to maintain as many norms as possible during this challenging time, we will continue to report as much relevant box office information as possible.

Given the mid-week closures of major theater circuits, we will be foregoing a weekend forecast this week as it remains unclear if more smaller theaters may opt to temporarily close before this weekend arrives.

However, we will continue to summarize any relevant news and announcements in the coming weeks here and across Boxoffice PRO. We fully expect this report to begin filling up with studio announcements of new release dates and theater chains detailing their re-opening plans as part of the eventual recovery process.

Saturday, March 14: Additional theater chains have announced they’ll be limiting capacity in domestic theaters starting today.

Following Thursday’s initial declines, we’re also able to further confirm COVID-19’s domestic box office impact with Friday results and initial weekend estimates.

March 13: It’s an unfortunate, but undeniable reality that we are living in unprecedented times right now. That’s a description being thrown around quite a bit these days, but an accurate one.

In recent days and weeks, COVID-19 has begun to show its clear and present impact on the upcoming domestic release slate. This follows measurable box office declines in territories like China, Italy, and South Korea, among others, due to theater closures and limited capacity enforcement.

As discussed in our weekend forecast earlier this week, in North America, the actual impact on box office attendance had remained negligible for the most part. Holdovers performed generally in line with expectations last weekend, although Onward slightly missed expectations in its debut. Initial day-to-day holds since then were also in line with past trends through Wednesday.

Since then, however, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in official terms, numerous entertainment and sporting events have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely, and a ban on many incoming European travelers to the United States will take effect Friday night.

The good news for moviegoers: For now, theaters remain open nationwide, although New York is employing partial capacity requirements for venues and events of 500 people or less.

That latter development could become highly relevant in box office forecasts for the short term if and when more localized regions are forced into similar circumstances, but it is an unknown and speculative situation at this time.

(Update: Shortly after this report’s original publishing, AMC confirmed that it will place a 50 percent capacity limit on all theaters nationwide and none of its auditoriums will be allowed more than 250 attendees, effective March 14 through at least April 30.)

(2nd Update: Additional theater chains have confirmed limited capacity plans, which you can read more about in our report here.)

For another silver lining, though, China may be in the process of readying its exhibition market to reopen in the coming weeks. While not confirmed, this is the kind of long-view positive note that will be important for us all to keep in mind in the challenging weeks ahead.

Domestic Box Office Outlook

Following this week’s news, we’ve begun to see preliminary data points suggesting COVID-19’s imminent impact on domestic box office performance. Although not all studios and films have reported Thursday’s (March 12) results yet, a sample of 18 films that have been reported so far indicates an average drop of about 28 percent from Wednesday earnings.

It’s highly unusual for multiple, sharp Thursday drops without holiday considerations, premium screen losses to Thursday night openers, or major new releases in general. For example, the average Wednesday-to-Thursday decline of the top twenty films last Thursday, March 5 was just over 10 percent. On Thursday, March 12, high profile titles like The Way Back, Bad Boys for Life, and Birds of Prey slid between 25 and 32 percent from their prior Wednesday grosses.

(Of note, though, kid-driven films like Onward and Sonic the Hedgehog eased a less-alarming 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.)

While we continue analyzing the data as it comes in day-to-day, this is likely the first verifiable sign of audiences in the U.S. taking heed of medical experts’ advice to practice social distancing in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus as quickly and safely as possible. The question is whether or not Thursday’s developing data points will become a trend or prove to be just an initial reaction to the whirlwind of this week’s (especially Wednesday’s) news cycle. It’s an unknown element we simply cannot do more than speculate on at this time.

With that said, movies are a secondary concern right now, but forecasting models will be highly volatile for the foreseeable future and this will weekly report will continue in its best efforts to assess the current and upcoming market trends with all factors in mind.

Major Release Delays and Updates

Below is a list of major changes recently announced by various studios, including a number of key Spring 2020 titles that have been delayed to later and unknown dates.

Most of these were included in previous Long Range reports (excluding F9), and a couple of changes were previously reported last week, but this (and the updated forecast chart below) will offer a clearer view of how slim the early spring slate will now look as we all hope for this health crisis to be resolved in the near future.

My Spy (originally dated March 13, now releasing April 17)

(originally dated March 13, now releasing April 17) A Quiet Place Part II (originally dated March 20, now unset)

(originally dated March 20, now unset) Mulan (originally dated March 27, now unset)

(originally dated March 27, now unset) The Lovebirds (originally dated April 3, now unset)

(originally dated April 3, now unset) New Mutants (originally dated April 3, now unset)

(originally dated April 3, now unset) Peter Rabbit 2 (originally dated April 3, now releasing August 7)

(originally dated April 3, now releasing August 7) No Time to Die (originally dated April 10, now releasing November 25)

(originally dated April 10, now releasing November 25) Antlers (originally dated April 17, now unset)

(originally dated April 17, now unset) Blue Story (originally dated April 17, now unset)

(originally dated April 17, now unset) Trolls: World Tour (originally dated April 17, now releasing April 10)

(originally dated April 17, now releasing April 10) F9 (originally dated May 22, now releasing April 2, 2021)

Needless to say, this list includes several heavy-hitting, multi-hundred-million-dollar performers that will unavoidably leave an absence impossible to fill.

It’s also unknown at this time if anymore changes will occur — particularly ones whose release dates are still positioned in April. We will continue to monitor all updates as studios report them, and we’re confident moviegoers will be eager to support the delayed films in theaters when day-to-day life returns to normal.

For now, keeping in mind that theaters do remain open across most of the nation as of this writing and many will still seek out that necessary escapism, we’ll continue to forecast based on the most reasonable models possible in this day-to-day climate. This week, that includes the addition of Lionsgate’s Run to the report, which is slated to open over Mother’s Day weekend on May 8.

In the mean time, our thoughts, best wishes, and hopes for a speedy recovery go out to everyone affected by COVID-19.

8-Week Tracking and Forecasts

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Tracking Range 3-Day (FSS) Opening Forecast % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Range Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Distributor 4/10/2020 Trolls: World Tour n/a n/a Universal 4/17/2020 My Spy n/a n/a STX 4/24/2020 Bad Trip n/a n/a United Artists Releasing 5/8/2020 Run Sweetheart Run n/a n/a OTL Releasing / BH Tilt / Universal 5/15/2020 SCOOB! n/a n/a Warner Bros.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.