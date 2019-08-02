Long Range Forecast: Abominable and The Hunt

This week’s report welcomes the addition of September’s final two wide releases.
Abominable
Opening Weekend Range: $15 – 25 million
PROS:
- As the autumn season’s first animated release, one likely to receive a considerable marketing campaign from its major distributor (Universal), there’s plenty of opportunity to serve as the first choice for families with young kids during the early weekends of the new school year.
- Recent September animated openings have generally fallen within a consistent range, including last year’s Smallfoot ($23.1 million opening), 2017’s LEGO Ninjago Movie ($20.4 million), and 2016’s Storks ($21.3 million).
CONS:
- Staying power could be somewhat hindered by October 11’s release of The Addams Family and, to a lesser degree, October 18’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
The Hunt
Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 19 million
PROS:
- The Blumhouse brand and several familiar faces in the ensemble cast are strong selling points here, as is the film’s nature as an original thriller that could attract a strong teen and young adult audience heading into October and Halloween season.
- Opening three weeks after It: Chapter Two and three weeks before Zombieland: Double Tap gives the film a decent spot to carve out some attention from genre fans.
CONS:
- Strong reception may be key here as the premise could draw comparisons to Blumhouse’s own The Purge.
8-Week Forecast
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|8/9/2019
|The Art of Racing In the Rain
|$8,000,000
|-6%
|$30,000,000
|-6%
|2,800
|Fox
|8/9/2019
|Brian Banks
|n/a
|n/a
|1,500
|Bleecker Street
|8/9/2019
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$28,000,000
|$85,000,000
|3,500
|Paramount
|8/9/2019
|The Kitchen (2019)
|$11,500,000
|$34,500,000
|2,700
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8/9/2019
|Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
|$11,000,000
|$29,000,000
|3,000
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|8/14/2019
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$19,000,000
|$70,000,000
|3,900
|Sony / Columbia
|8/16/2019
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$15,000,000
|$39,000,000
|2,750
|Entertainment Studios
|8/16/2019
|Blinded By the Light
|$6,500,000
|NEW
|$20,000,000
|NEW
|2,000
|Warner Bros.
|8/16/2019
|Good Boys
|$15,000,000
|$43,000,000
|3,000
|Universal
|8/16/2019
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Artists Releasing
|8/23/2019
|Angel Has Fallen
|$17,000,000
|$49,000,000
|Lionsgate
|8/23/2019
|Overcomer
|$6,500,000
|$24,000,000
|Sony / AFFIRM Films
|8/23/2019
|Ready or Not
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox Searchlight
|8/30/2019
|Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds)
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate
|8/30/2019
|PLAYMOBIL: The Movie
|$4,000,000
|$10,000,000
|STX
|9/6/2019
|It: Chapter 2
|$136,000,000
|$305,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|9/13/2019
|The Goldfinch
|$10,000,000
|$33,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|9/13/2019
|Hustlers
|$13,000,000
|$39,000,000
|STX
|9/20/2019
|Ad Astra
|$20,000,000
|$65,000,000
|Fox
|9/20/2019
|Downton Abbey
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal
|9/20/2019
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$14,500,000
|$35,000,000
|Lionsgate
|9/27/2019
|Abominable
|$22,500,000
|NEW
|$75,000,000
|NEW
|Universal
|9/27/2019
|The Hunt (2019)
|$14,000,000
|NEW
|$38,000,000
|NEW
|Universal
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.
Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report
Share this post