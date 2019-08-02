Long Range Forecast: Abominable and The Hunt

Tracking & Forecasts • Shawn Robbins • August 02 2019

This week’s report welcomes the addition of September’s final two wide releases.

Abominable
Opening Weekend Range: $15 – 25 million

PROS:

  • As the autumn season’s first animated release, one likely to receive a considerable marketing campaign from its major distributor (Universal), there’s plenty of opportunity to serve as the first choice for families with young kids during the early weekends of the new school year.
  • Recent September animated openings have generally fallen within a consistent range, including last year’s Smallfoot ($23.1 million opening), 2017’s LEGO Ninjago Movie ($20.4 million), and 2016’s Storks ($21.3 million).

CONS:

  • Staying power could be somewhat hindered by October 11’s release of The Addams Family and, to a lesser degree, October 18’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The Hunt
Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 19 million

PROS:

  • The Blumhouse brand and several familiar faces in the ensemble cast are strong selling points here, as is the film’s nature as an original thriller that could attract a strong teen and young adult audience heading into October and Halloween season.
  • Opening three weeks after It: Chapter Two and three weeks before Zombieland: Double Tap gives the film a decent spot to carve out some attention from genre fans.

CONS:

  • Strong reception may be key here as the premise could draw comparisons to Blumhouse’s own The Purge.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
8/9/2019 The Art of Racing In the Rain $8,000,000 -6% $30,000,000 -6% 2,800 Fox
8/9/2019 Brian Banks n/a   n/a   1,500 Bleecker Street
8/9/2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $28,000,000   $85,000,000   3,500 Paramount
8/9/2019 The Kitchen (2019) $11,500,000   $34,500,000   2,700 Warner Bros. / New Line
8/9/2019 Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark $11,000,000   $29,000,000   3,000 Lionsgate / CBS Films
8/14/2019 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $19,000,000   $70,000,000   3,900 Sony / Columbia
8/16/2019 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $15,000,000   $39,000,000   2,750 Entertainment Studios
8/16/2019 Blinded By the Light $6,500,000 NEW $20,000,000 NEW 2,000 Warner Bros.
8/16/2019 Good Boys $15,000,000   $43,000,000   3,000 Universal
8/16/2019 Where’d You Go, Bernadette n/a   n/a   n/a United Artists Releasing
8/23/2019 Angel Has Fallen $17,000,000   $49,000,000     Lionsgate
8/23/2019 Overcomer $6,500,000   $24,000,000     Sony / AFFIRM Films
8/23/2019 Ready or Not n/a   n/a     Fox Searchlight
8/30/2019 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds) n/a   n/a     Lionsgate
8/30/2019 PLAYMOBIL: The Movie $4,000,000   $10,000,000     STX
9/6/2019 It: Chapter 2 $136,000,000   $305,000,000     Warner Bros. / New Line
9/13/2019 The Goldfinch $10,000,000   $33,000,000     Warner Bros.
9/13/2019 Hustlers $13,000,000   $39,000,000     STX
9/20/2019 Ad Astra $20,000,000   $65,000,000     Fox
9/20/2019 Downton Abbey n/a   n/a     Universal
9/20/2019 Rambo: Last Blood $14,500,000   $35,000,000     Lionsgate
9/27/2019 Abominable $22,500,000 NEW $75,000,000 NEW   Universal
9/27/2019 The Hunt (2019) $14,000,000 NEW $38,000,000 NEW   Universal

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report

Share this post

News Stories