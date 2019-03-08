Long Range Tracking: The Intruder, Long Shot, & Uglydolls

This week’s report takes a first look at the month of May, which may be a challenge for some films opening in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.
The Intruder
Opening Weekend Range: $11 – 16 million
PROS:
- Counter-programming the big Marvel blockbuster with an urban thriller could be a smart play, especially with Sony’s past success in the genre.
CONS:
- Following the success of Breaking In and Don’t Breathe, audiences may draw comparisons between this film and those similar genre pics.
Long Shot
Opening Weekend Range: $13 – 18 million
PROS:
- Seth Rogen has a solid track record with comedies friendly to adult date night audiences, including Neighbors and Knocked Up.
- Early buzz around the film is encouraging, particularly the chemistry between Charlize Theron and Rogen.
CONS:
- Several films aiming to counter-program in May (such as The Hustle and Poms) will be targeting adult audiences and female viewers, creating potential for overlap.
Uglydolls
Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 12 million
PROS:
- This will provide an option for parents with young kids not old enough for the more mature content of Avengers: Endgame.
CONS:
- Aside from the Avengers shadow, the following week’s Detective Pikachu provides another significant source of competition for young audiences.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|3/15/2019
|Captive State
|n/a
|n/a
|2,200
|Universal
|3/15/2019
|Five Feet Apart
|$12,000,000
|-8%
|$36,000,000
|-8%
|2,600
|Lionsgate
|3/15/2019
|Wonder Park
|$9,000,000
|$34,000,000
|3,500
|Paramount
|3/22/2019
|Us
|$44,000,000
|$135,000,000
|3,500
|Universal
|3/29/2019
|Dumbo (2019)
|$60,000,000
|9%
|$179,000,000
|9%
|–
|Disney
|3/29/2019
|Hotel Mumbai
|n/a
|n/a
|–
|Bleecker Street
|3/29/2019
|Unplanned
|$1,500,000
|NEW
|$3,500,000
|NEW
|–
|Pure Flix
|4/5/2019
|The Best of Enemies
|$10,000,000
|$30,000,000
|–
|STX
|4/5/2019
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|$28,000,000
|$65,000,000
|–
|Paramount
|4/5/2019
|Shazam!
|$48,000,000
|$144,000,000
|–
|Warner Bros.
|4/12/2019
|After (2019)
|n/a
|n/a
|–
|Aviron
|4/12/2019
|Hellboy (2019)
|$20,000,000
|-9%
|$42,000,000
|-9%
|–
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4/12/2019
|Little
|$15,000,000
|$43,000,000
|–
|Universal
|4/12/2019
|Missing Link
|$10,000,000
|$39,000,000
|–
|Annapurna Pictures
|4/17/2019
|Breakthrough
|$15,000,000
|$56,000,000
|–
|Fox
|4/17/2019
|Penguins
|$4,500,000
|$17,500,000
|–
|Disney / Disneynature
|4/19/2019
|The Curse of La Llorona
|$20,000,000
|$45,000,000
|–
|Warner Bros. (New Line)
|4/26/2019
|Avengers: Endgame
|$265,000,000
|$695,000,000
|–
|Disney / Marvel
|5/3/2019
|The Intruder
|$14,500,000
|NEW
|$40,000,000
|NEW
|–
|Sony / Columbia
|5/3/2019
|Long Shot
|$16,000,000
|NEW
|$60,000,000
|NEW
|–
|Lionsgate / Summit
|5/3/2019
|Uglydolls
|$8,000,000
|NEW
|$27,000,000
|NEW
|–
|STX
Alex Edghill contributed to this report
Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.
