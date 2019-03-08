Long Range Tracking: The Intruder, Long Shot, & Uglydolls

This week’s report takes a first look at the month of May, which may be a challenge for some films opening in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

The Intruder

Opening Weekend Range: $11 – 16 million

PROS:

Counter-programming the big Marvel blockbuster with an urban thriller could be a smart play, especially with Sony’s past success in the genre.

CONS:

Following the success of Breaking In and Don’t Breathe, audiences may draw comparisons between this film and those similar genre pics.

Long Shot

Opening Weekend Range: $13 – 18 million

PROS:

Seth Rogen has a solid track record with comedies friendly to adult date night audiences, including Neighbors and Knocked Up.

Early buzz around the film is encouraging, particularly the chemistry between Charlize Theron and Rogen.

CONS:

Several films aiming to counter-program in May (such as The Hustle and Poms) will be targeting adult audiences and female viewers, creating potential for overlap.

Uglydolls

Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 12 million

PROS:

This will provide an option for parents with young kids not old enough for the more mature content of Avengers: Endgame.

CONS:

Aside from the Avengers shadow, the following week’s Detective Pikachu provides another significant source of competition for young audiences.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 3/15/2019 Captive State n/a n/a 2,200 Universal 3/15/2019 Five Feet Apart $12,000,000 -8% $36,000,000 -8% 2,600 Lionsgate 3/15/2019 Wonder Park $9,000,000 $34,000,000 3,500 Paramount 3/22/2019 Us $44,000,000 $135,000,000 3,500 Universal 3/29/2019 Dumbo (2019) $60,000,000 9% $179,000,000 9% – Disney 3/29/2019 Hotel Mumbai n/a n/a – Bleecker Street 3/29/2019 Unplanned $1,500,000 NEW $3,500,000 NEW – Pure Flix 4/5/2019 The Best of Enemies $10,000,000 $30,000,000 – STX 4/5/2019 Pet Sematary (2019) $28,000,000 $65,000,000 – Paramount 4/5/2019 Shazam! $48,000,000 $144,000,000 – Warner Bros. 4/12/2019 After (2019) n/a n/a – Aviron 4/12/2019 Hellboy (2019) $20,000,000 -9% $42,000,000 -9% – Lionsgate / Summit 4/12/2019 Little $15,000,000 $43,000,000 – Universal 4/12/2019 Missing Link $10,000,000 $39,000,000 – Annapurna Pictures 4/17/2019 Breakthrough $15,000,000 $56,000,000 – Fox 4/17/2019 Penguins $4,500,000 $17,500,000 – Disney / Disneynature 4/19/2019 The Curse of La Llorona $20,000,000 $45,000,000 – Warner Bros. (New Line) 4/26/2019 Avengers: Endgame $265,000,000 $695,000,000 – Disney / Marvel 5/3/2019 The Intruder $14,500,000 NEW $40,000,000 NEW – Sony / Columbia 5/3/2019 Long Shot $16,000,000 NEW $60,000,000 NEW – Lionsgate / Summit 5/3/2019 Uglydolls $8,000,000 NEW $27,000,000 NEW – STX

Alex Edghill contributed to this report

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.