LoveCinema Campaign Urges a Return to Moviegoing in the U.K.

Cinema First, a U.K. industry body comprised of the UK Cinema Association (UKCA) and the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA), has today launched the #LoveCinema campaign, with the goal of raising awareness and enthusiasm for big-screen moviegoing.

Cinemas in the U.K. have been legally allowed to open since July 4. Leading cinema operator Odeon began opening some locations on that date, followed by Cineworld starting July 31 and Vue starting August 7. Now, according to comScore, approximately 40 percent of cinemas in the U.K. are reporting box office numbers.

The #LoveCinema campaign, per Cinema First chair Iain Jacob, “has been launched to encourage audiences to return to the cinema to fall in love all over again with the unparalleled experience that only the big screen can deliver. The global pandemic has had a colossal impact on the film industry, presenting cinemas across the U.K. with unprecedented challenges. As an industry that employs over 20,000 dedicated people, of which 40 percent of are under the age of 30, they need our support. Cinemas are ready to welcome audiences back, and we are calling on the great British film-loving public to escape back to the cinema and enjoy a safer big screen experience.”

#LoveCinema launched with a video montage that mixes clips from classic films with upcoming releases such as No Time to Die, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, and Dune.

The #LoveCinema website, meanwhile, lays out industry-wide safety guidelines produced by the UKCA in consultation with government and industry groups; these measures include using online booking and contactless payment where possible, social distancing, and more time between screenings. Theater patrons are required to wear masks when not eating and drinking, as determined by a July 31 government mandate. LoveCinema.com also has an area where visitors can find out what cinemas are open near them.