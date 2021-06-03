Disney/Pixar’s Luca to Play Exclusive Theatrical Engagement at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre

©2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved

Disney/Pixar’s Luca will play an exclusive one-week U.S. theatrical engagement at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre from June 18-24, 2021, the studio has announced. The film is slated to debut on the Disney Plus streaming platform the same day.

Guests at the theatrical screenings will be treated to a Luca-themed photo op and have the chance to purchase a limited-edition die cast pin (2-inch gold base, 3D-molded) with an edition size of 1,000. Pins can be purchased at the concession stand for $10 each, with a maximum of five per order. A Luca ticket is required to purchase.

The El Capitan reopened on March 19 for screenings of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Just four days later, the studio announced that Luca would be going straight to the Disney Plus streaming platform, mimicking the strategy it employed for Disney/Pixar’s holiday-season release Soul.

Daily showtimes for Luca will be 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm, with times and dates subject to change. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page at a price of $17 for adults and $12 for children (ages 3-11) and seniors (60+) Monday through Thursday and $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors Friday through Sunday. All seating is reserved.

The El Capitan Theatre has implemented enhanced health and safety measures for guests and theater employees. Information on these measures can be found at https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.

Luca synopsis:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a boy and his newfound best friend experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But their fun is threatened by a secret: they are sea monsters from another world. “Luca” is directed by Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”).