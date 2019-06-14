Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill Sets Opening Date

PRESS RELEASE

New location anchors Gateway Commons Development

(Memphis, TN) Thursday, June 13, 2019– Memphis-based Malco Theatres has set June 20, 2019 as the official opening date for the new Owensboro Cinema Grill.

The much-anticipated theatre, located at 2700 Calumet Drive in the Gateway Commons development, will include luxury recliner seats with reserved seating in thirteen of the 14 auditoriums. Debuting in the Owensboro, Kentucky market is the freshly launched Malco-branded large-format MXT “Extreme Theatre”. Housed in Auditorium #1, MXT will include premium leather seats with a 72-ft screen, laser projection and Dolby ATMOS sound. With around 300 seats, this auditorium is the largest MXT on the Malco circuit.

Additional amenities include a gourmet grill menu, as well as a full bar serving beer, wine & cocktails. Adjoining the bar is a patio with outdoor seating around a fire pit. Reloadable gift cards, birthday parties, group discounts (select days and times), corporate rentals and worship space will also be offered. For added customer convenience, lobby kiosks will allow for online/advance ticketing redemption, so patrons can “skip the box office line”.

”We are excited to bring these new amenities to the Owensboro market. For over 80 years we have been a proud member of this community and feel like it is our second home, said David Tashie, President & COO. “Our emphasis has always been on quality and we have always stressed the importance of staying ”ahead of the curve” in sight and sound technology. Now, we’ll be adding another layer of excellence by increasing the seating comfort for our patrons. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the moviegoing experience for our patrons. We believe these new amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

The current location on Frederica Street will close Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after the final films of the evening run. The all-new Owensboro Cinema Grill will open Thursday, June 20 at 6:00pm with advance tickets available for purchase starting Wednesday, June 19 via www.malco.com and the Malco app.