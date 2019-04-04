Malco Theatres Promotes David Tashie to President and COO

PRESS RELEASE

(Memphis, TN) Thursday, April 4, 2019 – Memphis-based Malco Theatres has promoted David Tashie to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Tashie, son of Co-Chairman Jimmy Tashie and great-grandson of founder M.A. Lightman, Sr, began his career with Malco in 1998 and worked his way up through the 102-year old family business.

”We are very excited about the energy and enthusiasm David brings every day and his commitment to the future”, said Bobby Levy, Co-Chairman. “It is time to hand off more responsibility to the next generation and ensure the continuity of senior management”.

Tashie will continue overseeing the day-to-day operations of the theatre chain and bowling / family entertainment centers.

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.