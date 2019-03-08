Marcus Theatres® Recognizes 2018 Vendor Partners of Excellence

PRESS RELEASE —







Milwaukee, March 8, 2019…Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), just named its Vendor Partners of Excellence for 2018. The awards were presented at the Marcus Theatres’ Spring Leadership Conference in the Bahamas on February 27, recognizing Pepsi, Tri-North Builders, Bright Star Systems Corp. and Sony.

“Good business partners are critical to our success, which is why we feel it is important to recognize the work and contributions of these partners,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Our Vendor Partners of Excellence are chosen based on the positive impact they have made on our business and with our guests. We are lucky and appreciative to have such wonderful people and organizations supporting us.”

Sony has been named Studio Partner of the Year due to its willingness to explore creative approaches and try new ideas. The Sony team is passionate, responsive and committed to success. Throughout 2018, Sony provided a diverse roster of films entertaining millions of families with “Peter Rabbit,” Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and “Hotel Translyvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Plus Sony introduced unique new superheroes in “Venom” and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse.” What a busy year!

Three additional companies received awards for their overall partnership during 2018. Pepsi has been a true collaborator for more than 25 years. Within the past year, Pepsi demonstrated its commitment once again by working alongside Marcus Theatres to help to grow brand awareness and community outreach. Put simply, the support that Pepsi provided translated into a more memorable experience for Marcus Theatres’ guests. Pepsi has brought to market sweepstakes that allow guests a chance to win a trip to high-profile events such as the Super Bowl. Plus, it has been very supportive with local market events, including involvement in the CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival.

Tri-North Builders is another long-term partner recognized for its work in 2018. Over the past 30 years, the full-service construction management company helped Marcus Theatres with countless new location builds and amenity additions. In 2018, Tri-North Builders finished a few major projects, including a complete renovation of the Marcus Des Peres Cinema in St. Louis.

Finally, Bright Star Systems Corp. was named a Vendor Partner of Excellence for its consistent work throughout our circuit on cinema projection and sound equipment. Bright Star has been the trusted parts provider for the majority of the Marcus Theatres locations and because of its knowledge and partnership will be tapped in the future to work on the newly acquired Movie Tavern by Marcus locations.

