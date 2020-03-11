Marcus Theatres Rewards Program Attracts 4 Million Members

Marcus Theatres announced today that membership in its Magical Movie RewardsSM (MMR) Program has reached the 4 million member milestone.



“We added over 750,000 new members to our loyalty program last year, as more and more of our customers see the value and benefits of the free program and want to participate. We also expanded the program to all 22 of the Marcus Movie Tavern locations we acquired in 2019,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “We believe our Magical Movie Rewards program is the best in the industry. Our members are fully engaged, as approximately 42 percent of all transactions in our movie theatres were made by MMR members in fiscal 2019.”



The MMR loyalty program allows members to earn points for each dollar spent at a Marcus or Movie Tavern theatre. When members reach 100 points, they earn a $5 reward that can be redeemed at the box office, concession stand, or in-theatre dining venues. Other benefits include no fees for online or mobile ticketing, free popcorn on $5 Tuesdays, free refills on fountain drinks, special members-only concession offers, access to studio promotions and bonus point opportunities, and invitations to pre-release screenings.



The company will recognize the 4 millionth Magical Movie Rewards member with a VIP experience at his or her local theatre. The experience will include a free movie for the winner and a guest, concessions or in-theatre dining, and special giveaways to complete the celebration.



“In addition to the many benefits provided for MMR members, the program enables us to engage with our customers and deliver customized email communications and offers for a more personal moviegoing experience. We can also cost-effectively promote non-traditional programming and special events,” added Rodriguez. Members will soon have the opportunity to take advantage of several new partnership offers that will bring additional benefits and value to their membership.