Marcus Theatres Introduces New Amenities and Offerings at Movie Tavern Locations

Marcus Theatres has been busy upgrading and renovating its newly acquired fleet of Movie Tavern locations. Since completing the acquisition of the cinema dining circuit in February, the Marcus leadership has already earmarked 15 of the 22 Movie Tavern sites with new amenities or plans for further upgrades. Among the most notable changes are Marcus’ DreamLounger recliner seating, and private label PLF offerings like SuperScreen DLX and UltraScreen DLX auditoriums.

“Guests already knew and loved Movie Tavern for its innovative approach to in-theater dining,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, in a press release. “Building on this successful foundation, we are committed to elevating the moviegoing experience through the introduction of new amenities such as premium large format screens as well as proven programming including our popular $5 Movie Tuesday promotion and the Magical Movie Rewards customer loyalty program.”

11 Movie Tavern auditoriums have been converted into the circuit’s SuperScreen DLX private-label PLF offering, which includes Marcus’ branded recliners and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The company will be adding 10 additional SuperScreen auditoriums in the coming months, as well as adding one of their UltraScreen DLX PLF auditoriums to the Movie Tavern Roswell location.

On the F&B side, Marcus Theatres has spent the last four months revitalizing the Movie Tavern menu with the additions of salads, desserts, and its array of in-house burgers and Zaffiro’s brand pizzas.

“We are committed to elevating the theatrical experience through food and beverage offerings that focus on quality, taste and premium ingredients,” said Greg Creighton, executive vice president and COO of Marcus Theatres. “With that in mind, our team of culinary experts refined the menu to feature a selection of made-from-scratch appetizers, pizzas, entrees and desserts that truly offer something for everyone.”

Movie Tavern showtimes, locations, and amenities can be found at www.MarcusTheatres.com. Further amenities and programs, provided by Marcus Theatres, are listed below:

Movie Tavern Covington: In addition to the SuperScreen DLX auditorium, DreamLoungers will be added to every auditorium, plus four currently closed movie screens will reopen.

Movie Tavern Tucker (GA): Renovations will bring DreamLoungers to every auditorium and a new concession stand.

Movie Tavern West 7th Street: The Tavern bar will be remodeled to feature a more modern look and feel by fall, a complement to the DreamLoungers added earlier this year.

Magical Movie Rewards (May): This free customer loyalty program awards guests with points for every dollar they spend, plus other perks like free complimentary-size popcorn on $5 Movie Tuesdays, zero fees for online/mobile ticketing and more. To date, the program has more than 3.3 million members between Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern guests.

Student Thursday* (March): At select locations, every Thursday, students and faculty with a valid ID can enjoy a movie for $6, plus free complimentary-size popcorn.

$5 Movie Tuesday* (February): All movies are just $5 every Tuesday, along with free complimentary-size popcorn for Magical Movie Rewards members.

Young at Heart*(February): Seniors ages 60 and over can see a movie for $6 every Friday before 5:30 p.m.

*Ticket prices are subject to tax where applicable. An additional charge applies for 3D, SuperScreen DLX, UltraScreen DLX and MTX showings during Student Thursday and Young at Heart.