Maysles Documentary Center to Host Sidewalk Screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble

PRESS RELEASE

The Maysles Documentary Center, based in Harlem, will be hosting a socially distanced sidewalk screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble this Friday, 7/24 at 8:30pm EST. Directed by Dawn Porter and released by Magnolia Pictures, John Lewis: Good Trouble follows the life and career of civil rights activity and Congressman John Lewis, who passed away earlier this month.

John Lewis: Good Trouble will be projected on the front window of the documentary center. Attendance is free, seats will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn.

The feature will be followed by a 16-minute, pre-recorded discussion between Lewis and Oprah Winfrey, filmed last month and being made available exclusively for virtual cinema and in-theater engagements of the film.