Megaplex Theatres Announces Kids Summer Movie Lineup of 10 Movies for $10 Total

Megaplex Theatres announced a “10 movies for $10” deal this week, with family-friendly titles to screen in June, July, and August at 13 participating locations.

The films span a mix of hits from the past year and classics dating back decades: The War with Grandpa, The Croods: A New Age, Trolls: World Tour, Dolittle, Shrek, The Muppet Movie (1979), The Grinch, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Abominable, and Tom & Jerry.

The pass for all 10 movies costs $10, while each individual film costs $1.50. Showtimes will start weekdays at 10 A.M., following the health and social distancing guidelines guidelines from the CDC and NATO still in effect at the time.

The full list of schedules can be found here, and can be purchased here. Participating locations include Megaplex’s District, Geneva, Jordan Commons, Junction, Legacy Crossing, Pineview, Providence, Cedar City Stadium 8, Mesquite, Sunset, Thanksgiving Point, University, and Valley Fair venues.

“Sensory friendly” screenings will also be shown half an hour later, at 10:30 A.M., for children with autism or special needs. These screenings play at a lower volume, with slightly brighter lighting, and permit special needs children to get up, wander around, or make noises if they need to.

“We’re delighted to safely welcome back excited guests to our Kids Summer Movie tradition at Megaplex Theatres,” Megaplex Theatres President Blake Andersen said in a company press release. “We’re especially pleased with the growing response from families as we continue to further our Larry H. Miller company mission to serve the community as we provide a second, ‘Sensory Friendly’ auditorium designed to make the experience easier for individuals on the Autism spectrum.”

The Utah-based and Nevada-based Megaplex Theatres operates 182 screens at 16 locations, ranking #28 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 listing the largest domestic cinema circuits.