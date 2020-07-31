Megaplex Theatres Offering Two Free Movie Tickets to Loyalty Program Members in August

New and qualified members of Megaplex Theatres’ loyalty program, MyMegaRewards, will be receiving two free movie tickets to use during the month of August, the company announced Thursday (July 30).

“We want to thank our loyal guests and make it a little easier to check out our enhanced safety protocols and enjoy a movie or two compliments of Megaplex,” said Megaplex Theatres president Blake Andersen in a statement. “Guest and employee health and safety continue to be our highest priority as our team takes extraordinary steps to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

In order to receive the free tickets, guests are invited to join MyMegaRewards on the Megaplex Theatres mobile app or website. Current members will qualify for the offer after completing their loyalty profile and activating their account.

The complimentary tickets are valid for any new or classic film shown during the month of August 2020 at participating Megaplex Theatre locations in Utah.

To allow for the greatest flexibility, each qualified MyMegaRewards account will receive one premium luxury movie ticket and one traditional reserved movie ticket. Both types are valid for Luxury 2-D, 3-D, Imax, and Dolby Atmos formats.

Due to capacity limitations, only one free ticket may be used per transaction. The free tickets cannot be combined with other offers and are not eligible for refunds. Any unused free tickets will automatically expire at midnight on August 31, 2020.

Full details of the promotion will be emailed to new and existing MyMegaRewards members.

Megaplex notes it is currently following all CDC guidelines along with state and local directives for enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and operational protocols. Among other measures, the company is limiting capacity in its auditoriums based on state and local mandates, conducting wellness checks and requiring gloves and masks for employees, sanitizing each occupied seat between showtimes, and scaling back selected menu items in its food courts. It is also either requiring or strongly encouraging guests to wear face masks, depending on local health ordinances.

Megaplex Theatres operates 15 locations across Utah and Southern Nevada.