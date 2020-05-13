Megaplex Theatres to Offer Private Family Rentals at Select Locations

Utah-based Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres—which celebrated their 20th anniversary last year—has begun allowing families to reserve theaters for private rentals.

Up to 20 family members are able to rent out four Megaplex locations—The District, Thanksgiving Point, Legacy Crossing, and Pineview, all in Utah—for private viewings of “a recent or classic Hollywood film,” reads the official Megaplex press release. These theaters are only open to reservations, and all other Megaplex locations remain closed.

“We’re thrilled to be taking the next step towards the return of the Megaplex experience with safe and responsible reopening procedures following several weeks of ‘Intermission,’” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “The Megaplex team is excited to open our doors for small groups of guests to start enjoying Utah’s favorite entertainment experience again.”

The cost of renting a Megaplex theater is $375; for that price, the theater will provide an auditorium, a film (moviegoers are encouraged to contact events director Julene Jolley at jjolley@megaplextheatres.com for a list of available titles), and a large popcorn and soda for each member of the viewing party.

As theaters ponder their timeline for reopening—and how to make reopening make financial sense when local regulations often limit audience capacity to a fraction of available seats—various operators have begun renting our cinemas for small groups. The concept is in play at Sweden’s Svenska Bio, which has remained open. In Texas—where a handful of chains have either opened or announced plans to do so—Moviehouse & Eatery, a division of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, is making its auditoriums available to private parties of no more than 25 people.