Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing to Host 72 Seasons Global Premiere in Movie Theaters Worldwide

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing have announced the global premiere of Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. For one night only on Thursday, April 13th, 72 Seasons will be playing in full surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide. Each of the new songs features its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result offers fans the opportunity to be the first to experience 72 Seasons on the eve of its April 14th release date.

Preceded by the newly released album track “Screaming Suicide” and its brand-new lyric video, and first single “Lux Æterna”, 72 Seasons will be released April 14th via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings. Clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

The 72 Seasons global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M², which documented Metallica and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original S&M (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album. We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again,” said Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing.

Tickets for the global premiere of 72 Seasons will be available beginning Thursday, March 2nd at metallica.film.