Metropolitan Theatres Opens the First IMAX in Northern Colorado

Courtesy of Metropolitan Theatres

Metropolitan Theatres has opened the first IMAX in Northern Colorado at the MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX at Centerra in Loveland, Colorado. The IMAX theater features IMAX with Laser and IMAX precision sound to transport moviegoers into blockbuster films on MetroLux’s 70-foot screen. The new IMAX auditorium features luxury recliner seating and opens February 10th. In addition to opening the first IMAX in the area, Metropolitan Theatres also operates the region’s first dine-in cinema, the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry in downtown Loveland.

IMAX with Laser has been designed from the ground-up for IMAX screens. The experience is set apart by a 4K laser projection system featuring a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies. The auditorium also features IMAX precision sound and 12-channel sound technology. Moviegoers will have the opportunity to experience Loveland’s new IMAX with Avatar: The Way of Water, followed by the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th.

“We are thrilled to bring the IMAX experience to moviegoers in Northern Colorado, and are thankful for the support from the City of Loveland and the Promenade Shops at Centerra who were integral in helping to make this happen,” said David Corwin, the president of Metropolitan Theatres.

“Adding the incredible technology of an IMAX to the Metrolux Theatre in Loveland is a major draw for locals and tourists. We are grateful that the Metropolitan team worked hard throughout the pandemic to see this to completion,” said Kelly Jones, the director of economic development for the City of Loveland.