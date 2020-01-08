Metropolitan Theatres Promotes Kim Tucker to VP of Operations, Natalie Eig to VP of Marketing & Communications

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, California – January 7, 2020 – Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit, announced the promotion of two key company leaders.

Kim Tucker, a theatre industry veteran, and most recently Director of Operations for the company, was promoted to Vice President of Operations. Natalie Eig, an entertainment industry veteran who held the role of Director of Marketing & Communications was promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

In Tucker’s new capacity, she will continue to oversee all operations for the theatre circuit, including dine-in and restaurant operations. Eig will continue to oversee all marketing and communications efforts for the company, from design of the company’s new website to management of the company’s loyalty program (M Rewards).

In making the announcement, David Corwin, President, said, “Kim and Natalie are important parts of our leadership team. We know they will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to further propel Metropolitan Theatres and tackle upcoming opportunities.”

Tucker began her career in the industry at Harkins Theatres in Arizona becoming General Manager and overseeing multiple locations for the circuit. She then relocated to Southern California before joining Metropolitan in 2010 as the District Manager and Director of Training for its Southern California theatres. Tucker was promoted to Director of Operations in 2018.

Eig joined Metropolitan Theatres in 2017 as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She previously held roles as Director of Integrated Marketing for CBS, and Senior Marketing Director for the Walt Disney Company where she developed integrated marketing programs to drive revenue growth for the Radio Disney brand.