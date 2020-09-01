Mike Rosen Named Senior VP, East Coast Sales at National CineMedia

Cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) has hired Mike Rosen as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales in New York.

Rosen arrives at NCM from Roc Nation, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships. Prior to that, he worked at NBCUniversal in a variety of sales leadership roles — culminating in his ascension to Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales — for both legacy and advanced marketplace properties at NBCU Hispanic/Telemundo Media, NBC News and Audience Studio.

Rosen spent the early years of his media career on the agency side, holding positions at NW Ayer, Campbell-Mithun, J. Walter Thompson and Time Buying Services, Baker Hill Media Services, GM Mediaworks, GM Planworks and, most recently, Starcom, where he served as President, Media Investment/Activation.

“As U.S. movie theaters reopen their doors and gear up for the first blockbuster of the fall season – Christopher Nolan’s Tenet – NCM is working to re-connect brands with the magic of movies on the big screen as young, cord-cutting movie fans grow tired of at-home streaming options,” said NCM Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Felenstein in a statement. “I am thrilled that Mike is joining the team, as his media knowledge, stellar reputation and client relationships are unmatched in the industry. He brings a fresh new perspective to NCM that will help our ad partners find new ways to reach movie audiences anytime and anywhere with our Noovie big screen pre-show and digital products. And, I know Mike is as excited to get back to the movies as I am!”