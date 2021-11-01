Iconic Events Releasing Partners with Netflix to Bring The Mitchells vs the Machines to Movie Theaters Nationwide on November 20-21

Nearly a year after it was sold to a streaming platform, the intended-for-theaters animated hit The Mitchells vs. the Machines will come to cinemas for two days only on November 20 and 21.

Iconic Events Releasing will present the film in parternship with Netflix, after it was originally produced by Sony Pictures for a scheduled theatrical release on September 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was originally postponed by one month to October 23, 2020, then delayed indefinitely until Netflix bought it for $110 million in January 2021, releasing it on April 30.

Directed by Mike Rianda, Mitchells follows a dysfunctional family — husband Rick (Danny McBride), wife Linda (Maya Rudolph), daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson), and son Aaron (Rianda) — as they attempt to battle evil robots. Numerous celebrity voice cameos include John Legend, Conan O’Brien, and NBA superstar Blake Griffin.

Netflix claims that 53 million households watched the film in its first month. While that number is difficult to independently verify, particularly because the company counts only a few minutes as a “view,” after only seven months the trailer is already the third-most watched trailer on Netflix’s YouTube channel with 27M views. The only two trailers ahead of it are for the Hindi-langage Sacred Games and the 2021 series Squid Game. (And the former had a three-year headstart on Mitchells in attaining that view count.)

For tickets to the cinema version, visit www.MitchellsMovieInTheaters.com