Moscow’s Karo 11 October Cinema Installs Barco Flagship Laser Projector

Image Courtesy Karo Cinemas

Leading Russian cinema chain Karo has opted for Barco’s DP4K-60L laser projector from Cinionic—a joint project of Barco, CGS, and ALPD—for the premiere hall at their “Karo 11 October” cinema.

Founded in 1967, the October cinema was converted into an 11-screen multiplex in 2005, with the largest screen—boasting approximately 1,000 seats—serving as a common venue for Russian film premieres. The October cinema is also home to the Moscow International Film Festival.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Russian cinemas have had a busy year—relative, of course, to capacity restrictions and regional closures. Their box office and admissions statistics in September 2020 were similar to what they were in September 2019, caused in part by the opening of two new Moscow theaters. The market has also had success with key local titles, including family fantasy The Last Warrior: The Root of Evil and comedy Kakha.

Barco already has a relationship with Karo and Russian exhibitors in particular, with more than half of the digital projectors installed in that country coming from Barco. Says Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic: “Russia’s robust box office during this time is testament to the moviegoer’s affinity for cinema. The forward-thinking approach of exhibitors like Karo ensures audiences have exceptional cinema opportunities for years to come. As the leader in laser cinema, Cinionic continues to support theaters around the world with advanced services and innovative solutions to enable elevated entertainment experiences.”