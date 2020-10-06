Russian Chain Karo Returns to Pre-Covid Admissions Levels

Karo's Olga Zinyakova and Paul Heth; image courtesy Karo

Russian exhibitor Karo has announced that their box office and admissions statistics from September 2020 are at a similar level from those of September 2019 and three times what they were in August 2020.

Key factors in the increase of admissions from August include the reopening of all Karo cinemas in nine regions of the country; the opening of new Moscow venues Karo 8 Salaris and Karo 4 Angara; as well as the release of new content, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the Russian box office leader for September. Other notable films during September included Disney’s Mulan and The New Mutants, teenage melodrama After We Collided, and the Russian biopic Streltsov. A significant contribution to Karo’s box office was generated by special screenings and events programed by the circuit’s specialty art division.

Said Paul Heth, Karo Group CEO, and Olga Zinyakova, President of KARO cinema chain, in a joint statement: “We are very appreciative and encouraged that our loyal audiences are returning to the magic of experiencing storytelling on the big screen. We will able to safely host our guests with all manner of health measures in place to include social distancing and strictly adhering to capacity limits established by the local authorities. We are confident that the Russian cinema sector will continue to play an important role in the overall recovery of the global motion picture industry.”