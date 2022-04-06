Motion Picture Club to Honor Paramount’s Patricia Gonzalez at Annual Max Fried Golf Tournament

The Motion Picture Club, a New York-based non-profit that raises money for charities related to the film industry, has announced that Patricia Gonzalez, SVP of In-Theatre Marketing at Paramount Pictures, will be the honoree at their 2022 Max Fried Golf Tournament, held on Thursday, June 9th at The Engineers Country Club in Roslyn, Long Island.

2022 marks the return of the Max Fried Golf Tournament after a two-year break due to Covid; the tournament dates back to 1994, with honorees that include Paramount’s Chris Aronson, Marcus Theatres’ and NATO’s Rolando Rodriguez, and most recently Kip Smiley Jr. of Comprehensive Film Booking.

“This year, we are so proud and excited to announce Patricia Gonzalez, SVP In-Theatre Marketing, Paramount Pictures as our 2022 Honoree,” says David Ostrander, VP Exhibitor Relations at Screenvision Media and Motion Picture Club President. “Patricia embodies the humanitarian spirit, and this event will celebrate her achievements and philanthropic efforts during her illustrious career. More importantly, Patricia will become our first ever solo woman honoree, which reflects a critical time in our industry. This year’s event has all of the ingredients to be one of our most successful charity events ever!”