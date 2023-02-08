Moving iMage Technologies Announces SNDBX Esports Orders for Malco Theatres

Courtesy Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) has announced that its Esports partner SNDBX has placed an order for five MovEsports systems for the newly signed Malco Theatres.

“This order on behalf of Malco further demonstrates the significant interest in hosting local, amateur Esports leagues by theater operators,” said Frank Tees, the vice president of technical sales support at MiT. “Our partnership with SNDBX is showing early signs of success, with both companies poised to benefit from this new Esports model. We look forward to supporting SNDBX and Malco as they roll out their first local Esports leagues in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee in the near future.”

Rick Starr, the chief executive officer of SNDBX shared, “I am thrilled that SNDBX is partnered with Malco. The five Malco locations created a huge response to our Demo Days, and league registrations were exceptional. I also appreciate Malco’s commitment to the future of gaming in theaters. It is a flag in the ground for the entire industry.”

“We are excited to partner with SNDBX and MiT to bring gaming to our patrons,” said Wes Lunsford, the vice president of digital operations for Malco Theatres. “While we are dedicated to providing a premier experience for all moviegoers, we recognize the growth and interest in Esports. Our auditoriums are a great space to experience gaming with larger-than-life images and sound, and we look forward to rolling this product out in several of our key markets.”