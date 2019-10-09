Movio Appoints Shona Grundy as Head of Product

PRESS RELEASE

Auckland, NZ; October 8, 2019 – Movio, the global leader in marketing data analytics for the cinema industry, has named Shona Grundy as Head of Product. Grundy will work out of Auckland and report to Movio Co-Founder and Chief Executive William Palmer, who made the announcement today.

A seasoned entrepreneur and product leader, Grundy will be responsible for capturing the required outcomes of the market, related industries, as well as the Movio front-line team and distilling this information into a product vision that provides clear and cohesive direction for the company.

Grundy brings a wealth of experience to Movio, including as co-founder of Trigger Happy, a mobile business to consumer software development company that created an iPad app and community website which enabled users to create cartoons with world famous characters. In addition she has experience with LA studios specializing in AI and Avatars.

Most recently, Grundy was Director of Commercial Operations with Soul Machines, a high tech, R&D and product company specializing in artificial and emotional intelligence, building artificial humans with cognitive systems modelled on the human brain.

“At our core we are a product lead business,” said Will Palmer, “and it’s exciting – and important – that Movio, now well established in the industry as we approach our 10th anniversary has a new voice and perspective to shape our future product vision. Shona’s deep experience with AI, data analytics and the film industry makes her the perfect fit for Movio.”

“My passion and career within the feature film industry, combined with my extensive experience in AI and data technology, makes for a dream combination with Movio,” said Grundy. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I can’t wait to start contributing to Movio’s products as our clients continue to embrace the AI data evolution.”