Movio Launches Movio Cinema EQ

Courtesy of Movio

Movio has announced the launch of its latest SaaS product, Movio Cinema EQ. Movio’s proprietary AI tools use multiple algorithms to analyze cinema audiences’ past behaviors to predict how likely moviegoers are to watch a given movie. This helps marketers find the best audience for each film, identifying opportunities to deliver a more tailored moviegoer experience and drive incremental attendance. EQ will also introduce Journeys, which are automated, real-time campaigns that can be triggered on any number of moviegoer actions or behaviors. Journeys allows cinemas to create personalized digital interactions throughout the guest experience.

“We’ve designed EQ by putting moviegoers at the center of the strategy. Being able to connect people with their ideal movie via the digital marketing channels where they are spending their time and with smarter, more personalized campaigns, has never been more important. EQ addresses these needs while also providing an elevated user experience for our cinema clients. We’re excited to see the positive impact our technology will have in building frequency, spend and cinema brand loyalty.” says Sarah Lewthwaite, the chief executive officer of Movio. “What EQ brings is a transformed experience for both marketers and moviegoers. With smarter insights, actionable analytics and improved useability, cinemas will have more tools at their disposal to implement strong, more effective marketing campaigns that reach the audiences they want with the right message at the right time.”