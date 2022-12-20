Movio Reports Avatar: The Way of Water Has Outperformed Top 2022 Films to Bring Infrequent Moviegoers Back to Theaters

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

According to Movio’s opening weekend data, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is now third on the list of 2022 films to bring infrequent moviegoers back into theaters. Movio research shows that 42.2% of those who attended a session of Avatar: The Way of Water were infrequent moviegoers and 36.9% were occasional moviegoers. Both figures beat the average opening weekend proportions for infrequent and occasional moviegoers, which sits at 35%. Of the top five movies of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water outperformed Jurassic World: Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, bringing more infrequent moviegoers back to theaters.

Movio’s research list below shows the percentages of infrequent moviegoers who attended an opening weekend session for each of the top five movies of 2022, all of which are sequels:

Top Gun: Maverick: 49.2%

Minions: The Rise of Gru: 47.8%

Avatar: The Way of Water: 42.2%

Jurassic World: Dominion: 40.5%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 38.2%

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 34.9%

Sarah Lewthwaite, the chief executive officer of Movio, commented, “It’s great to see infrequent moviegoers returning to cinemas to see Avatar: The Way of Water, a film that’s clearly meant to be experienced on the big screen. The success of this title should not just be measured by its box office grosses, but also by its ability to reignite the passion for cinema amongst the public, and to turn their visit to Avatar: The Way of Water into a renewed habit of moviegoing.”