Multicines Opens Ecuador’s First 4D E-motion Theater

PRESS RELEASE

MULTICINES is the first cinema to introduce a 4D theater in Quito, Ecuador, offering a unique cinematic experience. Located in the Condado Shopping Center, the theater is equipped with 96 seats with motion and special effects. Moviegoers can experience wind, water, vibration, smell and air shots among other effects, all perfectly synchronized with the on screen action

4D E-Motion MULTICINES Quito has been exhibiting Hollywood blockbusters since October 10th with the theater premiering movie titles Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The upcoming titles that will be offered in this format are Charlie’s Angels, Ford v Ferrari, Frozen II, Jumanji Next Level and the long awaited Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker.

Gonzalo Lopez, General Manager of MULTICINES, states that it’s the first theater at a national level with this technology, so the opening is a big commitment for Ecuador, and redefines the company as a leader in innovation of the national cinematic exhibition industry.

This state –of- the- art experience is embraced by moviegoers. During the past few weeks MULTICINES 4D E-Motion Theater hit box office and occupancy level records.

“It’s an honor installing the first 4D E-Motion Theater of Ecuador alongside with MULTICINES, a company dedicated to the innovation, offering the best experience to the audience,” says Sebastian Franco, CEO of Lumma.There are currently 9 countries that have 4D E-Motion technology worldwide. There are new projects for more 4D E-Motion MULTICINES theaters in different cities of the Country for 2020.