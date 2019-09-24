MX4D and B&B Theatres Announce New Ten Theater Deal

PRESS RELEASE

Already with six current installs, leading U.S. Circuit B&B Theatres, embraces immersive motion cinema system as a proven box-office draw and part of its cutting-edge technology offerings

Los Angeles, California September 17, 2019-Midwest based B&B Theatres intends to install more MX4D auditoriums in new builds, existing theatres and magnificently retrofitted cinema acquisitions.

“The expansion of our relationship with MediaMation (MMI) proves our belief in MX4D.” says Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President of B&B Theatres. “We plan to have three more MX4D auditoriums open by the end of this year in Texas, Missouri and Kansas. And have at least seven to follow next year throughout the country. The occupancy rates are exceptionally high for these fun and immersive MX4D auditoriums and the film product is a steady flow of multi-genre hits all year long. And, the two company teams work together great on construction, maintenance, operations and marketing “

The state-of-the-art seats for all locations offer a full range of motion and effects to enhance Hollywood’s latest releases. MediaMation’s MX4D, manufactured in Torrance, California, feature a patented armrest which delivers uniform effects such as wind, water, and scent to every customer The incredibly comfortable seats delight patrons with neck and leg ticklers, seat rumblers and back pokers. The atmospheric effects through the auditorium include snow, rain, fog, and carefully programmed light EFX. Each patron is delivered a calibrated experience while enjoying a communal thrill in the theatrical setting. Comedies, kid movies, action adventure and horror all play great in MX4D and the EFX are designed to enhance not distract from the overall experience.

Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of MediaMation, stated, “B&B’s commitment to boldly increase their MX4D footprint is a testament to the mutual success of this valued partnership. We truly admire their circuit’s storied past, and are honored to be part of their dramatic future as the B&B team is clearly leading the industry in creating innovative and exciting cinema formats and experiences”

Although not available for comment, one of America’s greatest storytellers, Mark Twain, would likely have been tickled to announce the imminent Fall opening of MX4D in the completely upgraded B&B Main Street Cinema in his hometown of Hannibal, Missouri.

Upcoming releases in MX4D for 2019 include: Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with Angelina Jolie, and Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Other anxiously awaited films in MX4D include Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level and Charlie’s Angels., Paramount’s Gemini Man with Will Smith and Terminator: Dark Fate open In October and November, respectively. Visit B&B Theatres website or MX-4D.com for more information and showtimes.