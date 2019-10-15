National Amusements Boston Flagship Converts to All Barco Laser Projection

Cinionic announced a strategic relationship with National Amusements. Cinionic will help transform its flagship multiplex, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place, into a laser-powered entertainment destination. Located in Boston, MA, the theater will be the first all Barco laser multiplex in the U.S. for National Amusements.

“We are honored to continue our collaboration with National Amusements on this new venture and to be supporting their investment in the next generation of cinema, as we move from Xenon to Laser” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic, “Today’s announcement builds upon our long-standing relationship and furthers our joint commitment to the moviegoer and the future of exhibition as we enter the renewal wave.”

The transformed Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will feature the suite of Cinionic Laser solutions with all-new Barco Series 4 laser projection and an XPlus premium screen powered by CGS.

“Our strategic partnership with Cinionic is enabling us to deliver a differentiated moviegoer experience at our flagship, Legacy Place” said Jon Kidder, director of cinema technology at National Amusements, “Our promise to the moviegoer is to showcase movies in the best way possible, and that’s why we chose Series 4, CGS, and to work with Cinionic on this ambitious project.”

Opening later this year, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will be the Northeast’s first theater to feature “Showcase XPlus—CGS Enlightened,” the cinemas’ enhanced giant screen offering with immersive sound, laser projection and reserved seating. The newly upgraded XPlus location is the first to be powered by CGS for the exhibitor, and audiences in the Boston-area. Cinionic will also upgrade all auditoriums in the multiplex with its award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projectors equipped with Alchemy media servers. The theater will also receive advanced Cinionic services.

Launched in April 2019, Barco Series 4 is future-proofed for tomorrow, leveraging 4K RGB-Laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and onboard Barco Colorgenic™ delivering wide-color-gamut capabilities. Additionally, the Barco EcoPure™ design delivers on power and air-flow; Cinionic calls it the greenest cinema projector ever created.



CGS is Cinionic’s advanced dual-laser integrated premium solution with CGS remastered content to deliver a brighter image on the biggest screens.