National Association of Concessionaires Names Rob Novak of Marcus Theatres as 2022 Bert Nathan Memorial Award Honoree

Image courtesy: National Association of Concessionaires (NAC)

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) announced Friday that Rob Novak, Vice President of Concessions and Food and Beverage at Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus, has been selected as the 2022 Bert Nathan Memorial Award Honoree.

Presented by NAC each year to recognize leadership and accomplishment in the theatre concessions industry, the award honors the late Bert Nathan, a past president of the association and. The recipient is chosen by vote of the majority of previous Bert Nathan Award recipients.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, July 27 at the awards luncheon during the 2022 Concession & Hospitality Expo at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista.

Novak serves on the Board of Directors for NAC, is currently the President-elect of its trade association, and is also the current NAC Charity Golf Event Co-Chair.

For the past nine years, he has run the food and beverage offerings across 88 theatres in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands. In his current role as Vice President of Concessions and F&B, Novak is responsible for the direction, menu development, and oversight of concession and food & beverage operations throughout the circuit and is a member of the Marcus Theatres executive team.

Included in that portfolio are three full-service Zaffiro’s restaurants and nearly 30 Zaffiro’s Express outlets, about a dozen Reel Sizzle outlets, nearly 50 lobby/bar restaurants branded as Take Five Lounge and The Tavern, and more than 30 locations that offer in-auditorium dining.

Novak played an integral role in launching BistroPlex, a concept that features all in-theatre dining. He was instrumental in integrating Movie Tavern into the Marcus Theatres portfolio in 2019, and he currently manages the F&B and leads operations for those 22 properties.