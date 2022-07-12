National Association Of Cinema Operators-Australasia Announces New Executive Director

The Board of the National Association of Cinema Operators-Australasia (NACO) has announced the appointment of Cameron Mitchell as the group’s new executive director. NACO represents cinema operators across Australia, including major national circuits as well as independent and regional cinemas—to the tune of over 2,000 screens across nearly 500 locations. As part of his appointment, Mitchell will also serve as executive director of the Australian International Movie Convention, hosted annually by NACO.

Mitchell has worked in the entertainment industry for 25 years, initially in various operational roles in cinemas across Australia for a decade. He then relocated to the United Arab Emirates, where acted as a leading CEO in the cinema and entertainment industry for 15 years. In 2021, he relocated to Australia with his family, and commenced consulting on cinema and entertainment globally from Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“We are delighted Cameron has agreed to join NACO as executive director,” says David Seargeant, NACO chairman. “As a highly experienced, world-class operator in the cinema and entertainment business, he brings enormous knowledge, drive and perspective to this job at a time when cinema operators are keen to get back on track after some very challenging years.”

Said Mitchell of his appointment: