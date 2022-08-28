National Cinema Day Brings $3 Tickets to US Movie Theaters on September 3

Every movie, across all formats, at any showtime will be available for $3 at participating theaters on September 3, during the first-ever National Cinema Day in the United States.

The one-day event will bring discounted admissions to over 3,000 participating movie theaters, representing more than 30,000 screens across the nation. Details, special offers, and showtimes are availabe at www.nationalcinemaday.org and participating theaters’ websites. Moviegoers attending the day’s event will get a chance to see a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.

National Cinema Day is an initiative from The Cinema Foundation, a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit that expands the mission of the National Association of Theatre Owners by promoting the theatrical exhibition industry and moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”