National CineMedia and Harkins Theatres Sign Long-Term Cinema Advertising Agreement

PRESS RELEASE

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Harkins Theatres, the fifth-largest exhibitor in America, have signed a long-term cinema advertising affiliate agreement to bring NCM’s Noovie® pre-show entertainment program to millions of Harkins movie fans across the Southwest. With the addition of Harkins Theatres, NCM’s national theater network now includes all of the top five exhibitors in the country.

Harkins, in operation since 1933, operates 33 theater locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma and will now present NCM’s Noovie entertainment pre-show, hosted by Maria Menounos, on all of its screens.

“We are very excited to embark on this new partnership with NCM and introduce the Noovie program to our guests. This agreement represents further evidence of the resilience and growth opportunities for the cinema industry,” said Harkins Theatres CFO and Senior Vice President Tyler Cooper.

Harkins joins NCM’s network at an optimistic time in both the movie and advertising industry. The 2021 film slate is stacking up for a big summer, fall, and holiday movie season following the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Meanwhile, younger audiences are continuing to abandon ad-supported television, and audiences of all ages are eager to get off the couch and get back out to the movies. For brands seeking to reach this highly-sought-after 18-49 and 18-34 audience demographic, cinema is an attractive TV GRP replacement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Harkins Theatres to NCM—America’s largest cinema advertising network. Harkins’ industry leading and growing attendance per screen, in addition to its state-of-the-art theaters in key markets, enhances our already strong national media network,” said NCM CEO Tom Lesinski. “Brands rely on NCM for ratings in the biggest markets, and we especially see Harkins bolstering our coverage in California, Colorado, and particularly in Phoenix, the number #11 DMA.”