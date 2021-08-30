Entertainment Marketing Executive Amy Tunick Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

Amy Tunick, NCM Chief Marketing Office. Photo courtesy: Business Wire / National CineMedia (NCM).

PRESS RELEASE —

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced Monday that Amy Tunick has joined the company in the newly created role of SVP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its integrated marketing team. She will oversee NCM’s brand strategy, creative development, marketing solutions, consumer marketing, studio relations and public relations, working collaboratively across the organization.

She brings over two decades of agency, brand and media experience working with Fortune 100 and 500 advertisers on multichannel campaigns including branded content, talent, experiential marketing, cause marketing and entertainment partnerships. She is based in New York.

Throughout Tunick’s career, she has overseen integrated marketing and PR initiatives at prominent media and entertainment companies and agencies. Previously at WarnerMedia, she led a 15-person team implementing custom cross-platform campaigns for domestic and global advertisers at CNN while overseeing operations and strategy for Courageous, CNN’s brand studio. She also led event marketing for the News ad sales division and produced CNN’s upfront event from 2018-2020.

Prior to WarnerMedia, she spent nearly 15 years as a senior leader on the agency side of the advertising business. As President of WPP’s Grey Activation & PR, she led a 40-person team developing and executing integrated brand-building campaigns via experiential activations, partnerships, promotions, influencers and earned media tied to pop culture. Tunick contributed to 30 Cannes Lion wins for Grey Group. Throughout her career, she has worked with advertisers across categories, such as Canon, the National Park Service, Coca-Cola, Hulu, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens, BMW and Pfizer, among many others.

“I am thrilled to be joining National CineMedia at this pivotal time. I look forward to helping advertisers drive growth of their brands as moviegoers return to theaters,” Tunick said in a press release. “Audiences value the big-screen experience and there are outstanding opportunities for brands to creatively market to consumers. I am excited to help our clients take full advantage of NCM’s offering.”

“Amy’s two decades of experience includes developing and executing countless successful, profit-driving integrated marketing initiatives. She is an exemplary leader driven by how entertainment, culture and technology come together to form marketing content that pays dividends for brands,” NCM’s President of Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships Scott Felenstein said. “We welcome her to NCM’s senior leadership team and look forward to the many new creative ideas she will share to drive business for our advertising clients while engaging moviegoers.”